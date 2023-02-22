The cause of the deplorable state of Kostomarov was called a hospital Pseudomonas aeruginosa – News

February 22, 2023, 16:15 – BLiTZ – News

During the 2.5 years of the pandemic, when people got into hospitals, they died not only from the coronavirus, but also from a nosocomial infection that was resistant to antibiotics. MK writes about it.

Certain patient groups, such as those with weakened immune systems or those with severe chronic illnesses, are particularly vulnerable to this infection. Unfortunately, cases of accession of nosocomial infection to existing diseases have become quite common.

One example is the condition of Olympic champion Roman Kostomarov, who is in the Kommunarka hospital.

Kostomarov has already been diagnosed with several strokes, secondary meningitis, brain damage, lungs are totally affected, and he is still connected to a ventilator. Despite the best efforts of doctors, many experts argue that the associated nosocomial infection could aggravate the course of the disease.

Doctors note that the problem with nosocomial infection existed long before the start of the pandemic.

Even in 2021, the Kommunarka hospital was built as a future oncology center, and not as an infectious diseases department. Little was thought about the safety issues of being in the hospital. In order to reduce the likelihood of the spread of nosocomial infection, it was necessary to comply with technological requirements even during construction: separate flows, rooms equipped as isolated boxes, ventilation locks that would divide the territory into “dirty” and “clean” zones.

Kostomarov has been in intensive care since the beginning of January. The figure skater was hospitalized with pneumonia, after which he developed tissue neurosis. Doctors amputated part of the athlete’s foot. At the moment, doctors are fighting for Kostomarov’s life.

The public news service previously reported that judoka Nosov called the bath and training the causes of Kostomarov’s illness. Nosov noted that shortly before his hospitalization in January, Kostomarov took part in an ice show while suffering from a cold. At the same time, the air temperature on the ice reached minus 25 degrees.