The Central Bank set the dollar exchange rate on Tuesday at 74.04 rubles

The official dollar exchange rate on Tuesday is set at 74.04 rubles. This follows from the data on site Central Bank of Russia.

The yuan exchange rate is set at 10.78 rubles, the euro – 79.13.

In the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar exchange rate with settlements “tomorrow” at 15:51 Moscow time decreased by 8 kopecks, to 74.21 rubles, the euro fell by 13 kopecks. and amounted to 79.17 rubles.

Earlier on Monday, Stanislav Bovt, a financial analyst at the CMS group of companies, noted that in late February – early March, the dollar could rise to 76-78 rubles. As he clarified in an interview with Izvestia, the dollar is strengthening against all currencies, including the ruble.

At the end of January, experts interviewed by Izvestia expressed the opinion that by the end of the first quarter, the dollar could trade in the range of 68.2-71.8 rubles, the euro – 75-82 rubles, and the yuan – 10.3-11.2 rubles.

The American television channel CBS in May last year called the ruble the most stable and efficient currency in the world in 2022.