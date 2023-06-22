The central government that talks about the mind has failed to understand the suffering of the workers, MLA Vinod Kumar Singh said in the conference

Ranchi: The central government worries about the rich, but fails to understand the mind of the labourers. By abolishing labor laws, work is being done at the cost of the lives of the poor. Neglect of laborers will prove fatal for the government. CPI-ML MLA Vinod Kumar Singh said these things while addressing the state convention of construction workers of Jharkhand as the main speaker. He said that today, whether it is a migrant laborer or a construction worker, the news of death remains in the headlines every month. The central government has proved to be a laggard in terms of employment security and respect for the labourers. The countrywide labor strike will begin on 9th August. Today, on Thursday, the 5th State Conference of Construction Workers Union organized at MLA Club, Dhurva (Ranchi) was presided over by a five-member President’s Board.

The government should also understand the mind of the laborers

Formally inaugurating the conference of Jharkhand Construction Workers Union, Bihar Labor Movement leader RN Thakur said that a conspiracy is being made to use the army of unemployed as tools of riots. The unity of the working class will not be allowed to be divided in the name of caste and religion. The government should try to understand the pain of the construction workers who make the parliament and the assembly. Giving the concluding speech of the representative session of the convention, State General Secretary of ACTU Shubhendu Sen said that the workers will have to make the government realize their strength. The unity of the workers has to be increased in the form of political decisive unity, only then the government will be bound to listen to the voice of the workers.

Countrywide labor strike to begin on August 9

The countrywide labor strike will begin on 9th August. Today, the 5th State Conference of Construction Workers Union, organized at MLA Club Dhurva, Ranchi, was presided over by a five-member President’s Board. These included Bhuvaneshwar Bedia, Subhash Mandal, Amal Ghosh, Bhim Sahu, Roslin Tirkey. The conference began with a minute’s silence as a tribute to the martyrs of the labor movement, Dhanbad, Balasore and laborers killed in accidents during work 4. The flag hoisting of the convention was done by veteran labor leader Enamul Haque. 24 delegates kept their suggestions and views on the draft of the conference. The proposed document was presented by Union General Secretary Bhuvneshwar Kevat. Devki Nandan Bedia, president of Viradarna Sangathan Jhamkis, agitators Pushkar Mahto, Sekh Sahdul, Vijay Giri, RP Verma, Sukhdev Oraon, Kali Minj etc. addressed the state convention.

