The chairman of the commission probing the Rajeev Arun Ekka case will get Rs 3 lakh per month

IAS officer Rajeev Arun Ekka, Home Secretary of Jharkhand and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, will be paid Rs 3 lakh per month to the chairman of the commission constituted by the state government to investigate the case. The Personnel Department of the Government of Jharkhand has issued a notification regarding this.

The commission is headed by Justice Vinod Kumar Gupta.

The state government constituted a commission under the chairmanship of retired Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Vinod Kumar Gupta to probe the allegations leveled against Mr. Ekka. The chairman of the commission will be given traveling allowance and other facilities at par with the chief justice of the court.

The commission will also get these facilities

Along with this, the facility of a secretary, an assistant and a computer operator will also be made available to them. It may be known that a video of Rajeev Arun Ekka, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, went viral. In the video, instead of his office, he was disposing of government files.

Inquiry commission headed by retired judge

Describing the video as the house of Vishal Chowdhary, close to Mr. Ekka, allegations were leveled against him. After which the state government, removing him from the post of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, formed a commission under the chairmanship of a retired judge to investigate the matter.

Babulal Marandi had attacked the government

Let us tell you that the video of Rajeev Arun Ekka went viral, then the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the state government. BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi held a press conference and demanded action against Rajeev Arun Ekka.

Government transferred Rajeev Arun Ekka

Babulal Marandi attacked the government after releasing the video in the media. He had said that such people have the protection of the people sitting at the top of the power. However, he was transferred after the allegations against Ekka. He was also removed from the post of Principal Secretary to CM.

Rajeev Arun Ekka agreed to friendship with Vishal, but flatly denied the transaction in transfer