The character of Gyanvapi Masjid has not changed, neither Hindus got the right to worship regularly, the lawyer of Hindus said this

Lucknow : Whether the petition seeking regular worship of Shringar Gauri in the Gyanvapi mosque premises of Varanasi is worth hearing or not? Gave a decision on this. The High Court rejected the objection of the Muslim side. The decision of the Varanasi district court has been upheld, considering the petition of the Hindu side as worth hearing. In the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, Saurabh Tiwari, the lawyer for the Hindu side, has said that the decision of the Allahabad High Court will neither change the character of the mosque nor has the Hindu side got the right to perform regular worship. This right will be available only when the district court of Varanasi gives a verdict in favor of the Hindus. Saurabh Tiwari says that the High Court has said in its order that asking to enforce the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri is not an act that changes the character of Gyanvapi Masjid into a temple.

#WATCH , Varanasi, UP: The Allahabad High Court said that mere asking to enforce a right to worship Maa Srinagar Gauri is not an act that changes the character of the Gyanvapi Mosque into a temple: Saurabh Tiwari, Advocate Hindu Side on Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case pic.twitter.com/J8U2XTDOJr

Court made this comment

The High Court observed in its judgment that “to enforce the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and other deities in the suit property at their specified place, is not an act which would detract from the character of Gyanvapi Masjid.” It is nothing more than a demand for full enforcement of an existing right which is vested in the plaintiff and has been exercised by other devotees like him for a long time after August 15, 1947,” the High Court Anjuman The remarks were made while refusing to entertain a revision petition filed by the management committee of the Intejamia Masjid against the Varanasi district court’s order, which said the suit was maintainable. On September 12, 2022, District Judge Dr. AK Vishwesh dismissed the petition filed by the Muslim party regarding the maintainability of the case.

Arguments given in the debate

Senior advocate Syed Ahmad Faizan and advocate Zaheer Asgar, appearing for the Muslim parties, argued that the suit should be dismissed without trial, as the suit was barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. The Muslim parties claimed that the structure was a mosque on 15 August 47 and should continue as such. It was also argued in the court that if a person forcibly and without authority of law offers prayers within that property or at a particular place, then it cannot be called a mosque. The Hindu side said that they have been offering prayers regularly till 1990 and have been visiting the premises once a year since 1993.