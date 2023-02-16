The child died at a physical education lesson in a kindergarten in the Moscow region

The child died at a physical education lesson in a kindergarten in the urban district of Domodedovo, Moscow Region. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by a source of Izvestia.

The incident happened the day before, February 15. In the morning, law enforcement officers received a message that a six-year-old boy died at a physical education lesson. Already on the spot, it was found that the child became ill when walking during the lesson.

By the time the ambulance arrived, the boy’s heart had already stopped. After repeated attempts to resuscitate the doctors recorded the death of a minor.

Later it turned out that the child had a congenital heart disease.

Earlier, on February 13, a student of one of the schools in Moscow had a stroke during a lesson. The teacher called the girl an ambulance. After the minor was hospitalized, doctors were able to determine that the child had an intracranial hemorrhage in the left parietal lobe of the brain.

