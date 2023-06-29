The children of Bihar have now left many states behind in this matter, UP remained at the first place.

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. On behalf of JoSAA, the registration process for counseling for admission to 57152 seats in 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) including 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs across the country has ended late on Wednesday night. A total of 2,15,917 students have registered for admission. These include 52,170 girls, 1,63,744 boys and three third genders. Of these, 14,955 students from Bihar and 7650 students from Jharkhand have registered.

Children of Bihar left Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi behind

The students of Bihar have left behind the students of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi in getting registration in JoSAA. Maximum number of students have registered from UP. Bihar’s position is fifth. The total number of students in the registration includes 68598 from general category, 32091 from EWS, 70846 from OBC, 31078 from SC and 13304 from ST. There are 1861 students of PWD in this.

trend of girl students increased

The trend of girl students is increasing for admission in IIT, NIT. Efforts to reduce gender gap in IIT-NIT seems to be successful. Prof. K Uma Maheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, Chairman of JoSAA Counseling 2023, said that the number of girl students for admission has increased by 38% in the last two years. A total of 2,15,917 students have registered for admission to 57,152 seats this year. This time there are 52,170 girl students in the registration. One fourth of the total students are girls.

At the same time, in comparison to 2022, in 2023, an increase has been registered in the categories ranging from general, reserved to girls. To reduce the gender gap in these top institutions of the country, 20% additional seats were added in a phased manner from 2018. Due to this, the number of girl students has increased continuously. Till 2016, the number of girl students in all these institutions was eight percent, which has increased to 21% in 2022.

Freeze, float and slide options will be available

The registration and choice filling for JoSAA counseling is over. Now the college and branch wise seat allotment for the first round will be released on June 30 at 10 am. Those who get the first round seat allotment will have to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload the necessary documents during online reporting at the allotted institutes from June 30 to July 4. Students must first download the seat allotment letter in online reporting. These will include 10th, 12th marks, category related documents, copy of canceled cheque, medical certificate.

OBC EWS certificate must be of April 1, 2023, category seat will be canceled if valid category certificate is not available. After this, the option of freeze, float and slide will be given to go to the next round of counselling. The allotted seat will be confirmed by checking the documents uploaded by the reporting authority, if any discrepancy is found in the documents, the verification authority will inform the students in due time. Students will have to make up for the deficiency on July 5 at 5.00 pm, otherwise their allotted seats will be cancelled.

UP top, Bihar in fifth place

state registration

UP-32510

Telangana-17525

Maharashtra-16828

Andhra Pradesh-16689

Bihar-14955

Rajasthan-14566

Madhya Pradesh-11510

West Bengal-11175

Delhi-10087

Haryana-7678

Jharkhand-7650

Tamil Nadu-7333

Karnataka-7007

Odisha-6756

Kerala-6327

Gujarat-5672

Chhattisgarh-3593

Assam-3278

Punjab-3190

Uttarakhand-2895

Himachal Pradesh-1899

Tripura-1308

J&K-1248

Arunachal Pradesh-356

Nagaland-317

Manipur-281

Goa-266

Meghalaya-188

Mizoram-138

Sikkim-130