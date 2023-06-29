The children of Bihar have now left many states behind in this matter, UP remained at the first place.

Anurag Pradhan, Patna. On behalf of JoSAA, the registration process for counseling for admission to 57152 seats in 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) including 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs across the country has ended late on Wednesday night. A total of 2,15,917 students have registered for admission. These include 52,170 girls, 1,63,744 boys and three third genders. Of these, 14,955 students from Bihar and 7650 students from Jharkhand have registered.
Children of Bihar left Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi behind
The students of Bihar have left behind the students of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi in getting registration in JoSAA. Maximum number of students have registered from UP. Bihar’s position is fifth. The total number of students in the registration includes 68598 from general category, 32091 from EWS, 70846 from OBC, 31078 from SC and 13304 from ST. There are 1861 students of PWD in this.
trend of girl students increased
The trend of girl students is increasing for admission in IIT, NIT. Efforts to reduce gender gap in IIT-NIT seems to be successful. Prof. K Uma Maheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, Chairman of JoSAA Counseling 2023, said that the number of girl students for admission has increased by 38% in the last two years. A total of 2,15,917 students have registered for admission to 57,152 seats this year. This time there are 52,170 girl students in the registration. One fourth of the total students are girls.
At the same time, in comparison to 2022, in 2023, an increase has been registered in the categories ranging from general, reserved to girls. To reduce the gender gap in these top institutions of the country, 20% additional seats were added in a phased manner from 2018. Due to this, the number of girl students has increased continuously. Till 2016, the number of girl students in all these institutions was eight percent, which has increased to 21% in 2022.
Freeze, float and slide options will be available
The registration and choice filling for JoSAA counseling is over. Now the college and branch wise seat allotment for the first round will be released on June 30 at 10 am. Those who get the first round seat allotment will have to deposit the seat acceptance fee and upload the necessary documents during online reporting at the allotted institutes from June 30 to July 4. Students must first download the seat allotment letter in online reporting. These will include 10th, 12th marks, category related documents, copy of canceled cheque, medical certificate.
OBC EWS certificate must be of April 1, 2023, category seat will be canceled if valid category certificate is not available. After this, the option of freeze, float and slide will be given to go to the next round of counselling. The allotted seat will be confirmed by checking the documents uploaded by the reporting authority, if any discrepancy is found in the documents, the verification authority will inform the students in due time. Students will have to make up for the deficiency on July 5 at 5.00 pm, otherwise their allotted seats will be cancelled.
UP top, Bihar in fifth place
state registration
UP-32510
Telangana-17525
Maharashtra-16828
Andhra Pradesh-16689
Bihar-14955
Rajasthan-14566
Madhya Pradesh-11510
West Bengal-11175
Delhi-10087
Haryana-7678
Jharkhand-7650
Tamil Nadu-7333
Karnataka-7007
Odisha-6756
Kerala-6327
Gujarat-5672
Chhattisgarh-3593
Assam-3278
Punjab-3190
Uttarakhand-2895
Himachal Pradesh-1899
Tripura-1308
J&K-1248
Arunachal Pradesh-356
Nagaland-317
Manipur-281
Goa-266
Meghalaya-188
Mizoram-138
Sikkim-130
