The Chinese Foreign Ministry drew attention to the silence of the Western media amid the publication of the American journalist Seymour Hersh about the causes of explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. This was announced on February 16 by the official representative of the department, Wang Wenbin.

“The Western media, which promoted freedom and professionalism, fell into collective aphasia after Hersh’s publication about Nord Stream,” he said during a briefing.

He called for an objective, impartial and professional investigation into the attacks and to bring the perpetrators to justice. According to the diplomat, the incident at Nord Stream threatens the safety of other similar facilities.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered on September 26, 2022. The next day, the Swedish security service confirmed the explosions in the area of ​​the pipelines. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site.

On February 8, Hersh published an investigation in which he indicated that the explosives under the gas pipelines were planted by American divers, hiding behind NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated them. He also noted that the White House intended to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent Hersh’s publication from being widely publicized.

Shortly thereafter, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up the gas pipelines. However, the Foreign Ministry recalled that representatives of the US administration have repeatedly publicly rejoiced at the destruction of gas pipelines, which in fact is an admission of guilt.

On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during his speech in the State Duma, said that Western countries were lying to the Russian side about the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream. He noted that Western leaders lied about the Minsk agreements in order to give Kyiv time to build up its military potential, and similarly hides the truth about sabotage on Russian gas pipelines.

