The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the information about the supply of weapons to Russia as speculation

Information about the supply of weapons by China to Russia is NATO’s speculation, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin. His statement was published on February 22 Online foreign policy department of the country.

“As we all know, the United States and other NATO countries are the largest source of weapons for the Ukrainian battlefield, but now they continue to spread information that China can supply weapons to Russia. Appropriate tactics were used and exposed from the very beginning of the Ukrainian crisis,” the diplomat said during a briefing.

In addition, he added that NATO ignores the security interests of the Russian and Ukrainian sides, while claiming to be a defensive alliance.

“What role NATO played in the Ukrainian crisis is clearly visible to the international community,” Wang Wenbin said.

On February 18, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States was concerned about possible assistance from China to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. On the same day, he warned China of the consequences if it provided material assistance to Russia in a special military operation.

In turn, Wang Yi, head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), said that China will never accept US pressure and threats against Russian-Chinese relations.

Also on February 18, Wang Yi said that Beijing would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba noted that Kyiv would study Beijing’s peace plan and draw its own conclusions.

The United States has repeatedly noted that they are concerned about the rapprochement between Moscow and Beijing. So, on December 30 last year, the State Department reported that the United States was closely monitoring China’s actions and warned of possible consequences as a result of Russia’s assistance in the NWO and assistance in circumventing Western sanctions.

On December 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held video conference talks, during which the Russian head of state called the current relations between Russia and China the best in history. He noted that Russia and China adequately withstand all tests, are a model for powers in the 21st century.