The Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a position on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine of 12 points

The Chinese Foreign Ministry presented a 12-point plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Relevant Document published on the website of the department on February 24.

Thus, China calls for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, while emphasizing that all countries are equal. In this regard, the Chinese side believes, it is necessary to equally apply international law to everyone and avoid double standards.

In the second paragraph, China proposes to abandon the Cold War mentality, taking into account the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries.

In the next paragraph, the PRC calls for a cessation of hostilities, maintaining restraint, not adding fuel to the fire, and preventing further escalation and the crisis getting out of control. At the same time, according to the Chinese side, it is necessary to seek the resumption of a direct dialogue between Moscow and Kiev.

Also, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called for the start of peace negotiations, calling them the only real way out of the crisis. At the same time, the world community must create the necessary conditions and provide the Russian Federation and Ukraine with a platform for resuming the dialogue.

The fifth point is the mitigation of the humanitarian crisis. At the same time, it is emphasized that it is important not to allow the politicization of humanitarian issues.

Next comes the protection of civilians and prisoners of war. For this, according to the PRC Foreign Ministry, it is necessary to facilitate the continuation of exchanges of prisoners between, creating favorable conditions for this.

The seventh point is to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities, in particular, by countering attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, such as nuclear power plants. In addition, the Chinese side calls for preventing the use of nuclear weapons. Beijing also opposes the development and use of biological and chemical weapons.

The ninth point is the implementation of the grain deal, for which all parties must comply with the agreement signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN. Beijing also calls for an end to the abuse of sanctions, noting that this not only does not solve problems, but also creates new ones.

The next item China calls ensuring the stability of production and supply chains. The Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for protecting the world economic system, resisting its politicization and turning it into a tool and using it as a weapon.

The last, 12th point, indicates the assistance to the post-war reconstruction by the world community. At the same time, it is emphasized that China is ready to provide assistance and play a constructive role in this matter.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that all efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported. So at a briefing on Friday, he answered the question about Beijing’s readiness to provide a platform for negotiations on Ukraine.

On the same day, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States was skeptical about China’s proposed peace plan for Ukraine and did not believe that this initiative could play a constructive role.

On the eve of Chinese Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dai Bing, announcing the publication of a plan to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, called it the goal of continuing a constructive role in resolving the crisis and achieving peace. At the same time, he noted that it is possible to resolve the crisis by political means.

The day before, on February 22, Wang Yi, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader said that diplomatic relations between the countries are developing according to plan. Wang Yi, in turn, noted that China is ready to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation.

Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on February 21 to, among other things, present a plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He also held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov noted the readiness of Russia and China to act in defense of each other’s interests. Wang Yi, in turn, pointed out that the Russian Federation and China are constantly revealing the potential for the development of multifaceted cooperation between the countries.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

