March 15 - BLiTZ. The clergy of the Kyiv Lavra wrote down an appeal to Zelensky with a request to stop the persecution of them.

Recall that they are trying to be evicted from their own monastery or go to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate in order to stay in the Lavra.

In his address, one of the clergy recalled that during the election campaign in Ukraine, God revealed to him the secret that Vladimir Zelensky would become president.

“I will ask, since we prayed that Vladimir Zelensky would become president, that he would not offend our Lavra, but, on the contrary, protect it,” the clergy asked.

However, the chances that Zelensky will be imbued with gratitude for his clergy are clearly small. During his presidency, with all his actions, Zelensky demonstrated that the interests of Ukrainians do not matter to him.

