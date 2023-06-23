The closed room was filled with vermilion in the demand of the widow, after five years now the second marriage, the victim reached the women’s police station

Bhagalpur: The widowed mother of two children living in her in-laws’ house in Tilkamanjhi area was first trapped in a love trap by her sister-in-law’s brother. In order to assure her, vermilion was filled in her demand in a closed room. After living like husband and wife for five years, now the young man is going to get married for the second time. A woman reached the women’s police station on Thursday with a complaint about the above. Where she kept pleading with the police officer to register the case and stop the marriage of her lover.

Police officer’s relative is going to get married

But the girl who was about to get married to the accused youth is a relative of a police officer of the women’s police station. Regarding this, the police also kept hesitating to register a case and take action in the matter. The victim woman told that her husband had died in the year 2017. He also has two children. After the death of her husband, her in-laws also started torturing her. She started a private job and started running her household. During this, a sister-in-law of his relation started coming to his house to inquire about his condition. Sister-in-law’s brother also used to come with them. Gradually sister-in-law’s brother Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Kharik, trapped her in his love trap. When she refused to have a physical relationship, in the year 2018, Sandeep filled vermilion in her demand in a closed room itself.

lived together as husband and wife

After this, both of them started living like husband and wife in their own house. For the past few months, Sandeep left his job and went home. A few days back, he came to know that Sandeep’s family has fixed his marriage elsewhere. She went to Navagachia complaining about this. Where the policemen also took the side of Sandeep and his family. She reached the women’s police station on Thursday with a complaint about this. Here too he was disappointed. The victim woman told that Sandeep is going to get married on Friday. If Sandeep gets married, she will take some more steps.

