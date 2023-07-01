The coast of Bagmati will be developed on the lines of Marine Drive of Patna, know what is the government's plan...

The banks of the Bagmati river will be developed in Darbhanga on the lines of the Marine Drive built on the banks of the river Ganga in Patna. A path will be made on the banks of the river like Marine Drive. Bihar’s Water Resources and Information and Public Relations Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said this on Saturday during the inspection of the pucca ghat on the banks of Bagmati river in Chataria village of Simra-Nehalpur panchayat of Bahadurpur block. He expressed happiness on seeing the work of pucca ghat and paver blocks being done by the department.

Instructed the officials of the Water Resources Department to finish the work at the earliest. The officials told them that the work would be completed within a week. The minister asked to complete the work by July 15. Sanjay Kumar Jha has asked the department’s Additional Chief Secretary Chaitanya Prasad to further develop the ghat. Chataria village is an urban area only. If it is made like Marine Drive, then the people around will get a better option for a walk.

River Ghat will be made green

Sanjay Kumar Jha instructed the officials to plant saplings in the direction of greening the surrounding areas. Said that by planting trees and plants around the ghat, people will get a clean environment. Pollution will also be controlled. The officials were asked to level the ghat further. Told that when the ghat is level, people will be able to walk easily.

During the inspection, ward member Gangesh Mishra suggested to the minister that it is better to construct a PCC road instead of the paver blocks being installed on the ghat. While agreeing to this, the minister directed the officers to prepare its estimate. Additional Chief Secretary of Water Resources Department Chaitanya Prasad, villagers Bachnu Jha, Manohar Jha, Pradeep Jha, Mohan Yadav, Rohit, Bhagirath Jha etc were present on the occasion.