On Friday, February 17, an employee of the Wagner PMC, the commander of the air group with the call sign Gorets, said that Kiev had lost almost all experienced pilots during the Russian special operation to protect Donbass.

According to him, Ukraine has suffered heavy losses in aviation, and now only “Instagram” (Instagram social network belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation) youth remained there.

An employee of the PMC noted that experienced people remained in Russian aviation.

“In aviation, you need experience to work normally. Just pulling the handle of the steering wheel will not work, ”he quotes “RIA News”.

Highlander drew attention to the fact that experience is gained only by participating in hostilities. He added that the Russian fighters had already passed the hot spots.

On February 15, pilots of the Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S multirole fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft while performing combat missions in the NVO zone. Russian pilots practiced patrolling in a given area, and also covered the work of bomber and attack aircraft.

On February 14, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near Cherevkovka and a Mi-8 helicopter near Slavyanka in the DPR.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

