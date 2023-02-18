Ukrainian militants are losing every minute in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was stated by the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the call sign Magyar in a video published on February 18 in the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian edition of UNIAN.

He addressed the participants of the Munich Security Conference, noting that Artemovsk is the hottest point of the front.

“There is not a minute to lose. Every minute <...> increases troop losses. The situation at the front is extremely complicated,” he said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian commander emphasized that the RF Armed Forces were pressing from all sides with a large number of personnel and equipment.

Earlier that day, Jan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been evacuated from Artemivsk a few days ago. At the same time, he stressed that the Ukrainian side is trying to transfer additional units and weapons to Artemovsk, but these attempts are stopped by the artillery of the RF Armed Forces.

On February 17, Russian forces took control of the village of Paraskovievka, 9 km from Artemovsk.

The day before, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, said that Russian units had taken all the heights in the vicinity of Artemovsk. He also noted that many foreign mercenaries were seen in this direction.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.