The Commander of the OS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that the defense line on the border of Belarus is “too tough” for the RF Armed Forces

February 19, 2023, 12:45 – BLiTZ – News

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev, who is responsible for the defense of the northern direction, said that he did not exclude the offensive of the Russian group stationed on the territory of Belarus. It is reported by “Military review”.

Sergei Naev noted that the number of Russian military personnel located on the territory of Belarus is currently small. He stated that the Russian military is still not enough to launch an offensive from the northern direction. At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that it is absolutely impossible to exclude the possibility of an offensive.

The material notes that the Ukrainian military intelligence believes that the Russian side may be preparing a strike on Kyiv from the territory of Belarus with the participation of Belarusian military personnel.

The Commander of the OS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that a line of defense has been created on the border with Belarus, which is “too tough” for the RF Armed Forces. He clarified that the Ukrainian side had prepared “traps”, among which he singled out mined bridges and highways, as well as engineering barriers.

