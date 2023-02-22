Before Defender of the Fatherland Day, the serviceman spoke about the combat missions of the Northern Military District. On Wednesday, February 22, Izvestia correspondent Maxim Prikhoda spoke with the commander of the first reconnaissance platoon of the reconnaissance company, Nikolai Romanenko, at a rally-concert held at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

A native of Horlivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic has been fighting the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2015. Nikolai Romanenko went from a reconnaissance machine gunner to the commander of a reconnaissance squad. In this status, Romanenko has been serving for six years.

The fighter admitted that he was sure of victory.

“We are all united by the idea and the coming inevitable victory. This is our time. We are creating the history of our state. Today and in the near future our future is being decided what it will be. All this depends only on us,” says Nikolai.

The man emphasizes that it has become impossible to endure what happened under Ukraine, so the people of Donbass are now defending their freedom and their choice to be with Russia. Romanenko said that all this time the inhabitants of Donbass endured the perfidy of the Ukrainian army, and now they are fighting for the right to be free.

“In fact, I respect the enemy. This is the law of the warrior. We suffered humiliation on their part. We have begun to do what we must – we are reclaiming our ancestral lands, ”says the soldier.

Today at the concert the fighter will sing the song “Katyusha”. He decided to perform it in the style of rap, the song will be accompanied by a choir.

“This song is from the heart. This is the story of a Soviet soldier who wanted peace and family. And then the Great Patriotic War happened, he went to the front and wrote letters, ”summed up the fighter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, where a rally-concert “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” is being held, dedicated to the participants in the special military operation to defend Donbass.

On Tuesday, February 21, the head of state proposed the creation of a fund to help the families of NWO participants. In addition, he instructed to establish a regular 14-day vacation at least once every six months for all participants in the special operation.