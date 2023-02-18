February 18, 2023, 10:05 am – BLiTZ – News

The Espanyol unit, made up of football fans, is testing new electronic warfare (EW) equipment on the contact line near Vuhledar to help fight unmanned aerial vehicles. This was announced by the commander of the unit with the call sign “Spaniard”, writes RIA Novosti.

UAVs are actively used in the Ukrainian conflict, both for reconnaissance and for attacks, including kamikaze drones. Modern air defense systems are often powerless against UAVs, especially small ones.

“We have a friendly company in St. Petersburg, with which we began to cooperate a long time ago. They have developed devices that can suppress any frequencies of telemetry and communication channels at a distance of 5 km,” Spaniets said.

The complex developed in St. Petersburg is called “Python”. The football fans who support the Espanyol division helped to get it.

“They are manufacturers, and we are practitioners. We use their invention and give feedback to make it clear – it may seem to theorists that it should work, but we test it on the front line and make our own corrections, and they are finalizing, ”Spaniard” explained.

The system allows you to suppress both small MAVIC reconnaissance drones and larger attack drones. Manufacturers have plans to distribute their systems in other divisions throughout the Donbass.

“We are now helping to expand production. First, we will provide ourselves with devices, and then we will also provide friendly units with these inventions, ”said the Spaniard.

According to him, about 300 people are fighting in the unit, and their number is constantly growing. The unit is part of the Vostok brigade, but it has plans to become independent.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.