‘The condition of Muslims in India is similar to that of Dalits’, now Rahul Gandhi’s statement may create a ruckus!

congress leader Rahul Gandhi He is on a tour of America, where he addressed the overseas Indians today. The latest statements of Rahul Gandhi are in headlines. Regarding Indian Muslims, Rahul Gandhi said that their condition is like that of Dalits. Rahul said, what is happening with Muslims in India today, used to happen with Dalits in the 80s. He said that this challenge has to be fought. The special thing is that in the 80s in India, there was only Congress government led by the late Indira Gandhi.

Rahul spoke in the program ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ event in San Francisco in the United States, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the effects of some actions of the BJP-led government were being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities. Here, supporting Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, while answering media questions said, don’t you think minorities, Dalits and tribals are feeling insecure? Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backwards and Minorities are all feeling like second class citizens in the country?

“Lakhs of crores with five people” Rahul said on economic inequality

During the event, Rahul Gandhi also talked about “economic inequality” and said that while some people were finding it difficult to make ends meet, “five people have lakhs of crores”. The Congress leader talked about the caste census conducted during the Congress-led UPA government, MGNREGA and the NYAY (minimum income scheme) proposed by the Congress.

Rahul’s statement on caste census

Rahul said, “When we were in power, we did a caste census. The idea was to take an X-ray of the society. Because without understanding the exact demographics, who is who else, it is very difficult to distribute power effectively. We Have been asking BJP to release caste census data and they are certainly not doing so. We will do so when we come to power.’ “We are committed to making India a fairer place. We deeply understand that India today is not a fair place in terms of treatment of Dalits, Adivasis, poor and minorities. There are many other things that can be done. The NYAY scheme that we proposed, MGNREGA, increase in education and health care expenditure, all these things can be done”.

Rahul’s attack on Modi government

Attacking the Narendra Modi government, he alleged that it did not want to discuss the issues of price rise, unemployment and inequality, only trying to divert attention. Rahul said “All sections of the country should feel that there is fairness in the process of talks. But, these are all distractions. The real issue is price rise, unemployment and inequality. BJP can’t really discuss these , so they have to.”

