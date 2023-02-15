February 15, 2023, 12:31 – BLiTZ – News A thematic military-historical conference “The Soviet Army in Afghanistan. Goals and tasks to be performed”. The press service of the Russian Guard writes about this.

The event was held under the leadership of the chairman of the All-Russian public organization of veterans of law enforcement forces, Lieutenant-General Peter Rovensky.

The conference was attended by the command and personnel of the units of the Central Military Commandant’s Office and the Main Center for Information Technologies, students of the Moscow Presidential Cadet School named after M.A. Sholokhov of the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, as well as students of the Sodruzhestvo school in Moscow.

Representative of the Scientific Center for Strategic Studies, Lieutenant General Vladimir Podrezov, Senior Researcher at the Research Institute (Military History) of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces, Colonel Andrey Klimov, and Chairman of the All-Russian Public Organization of Law Enforcement Veterans, Lieutenant General Petr Rivne.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Guard

They spoke about the goals and tasks carried out by the Soviet Army in Afghanistan, and also spoke in detail about the participation in the hostilities of military specialists of the internal troops of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Soldiers and officers watched the literary and musical performance “Vivat Shuravi!”

Earlier, the Russian Guard identified accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye and Kherson region. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

