The Congress government in Karnataka overturned many decisions of the BJP government.

Bengaluru, June 15 (Hindustan Times). The Congress government in Karnataka has reversed some of the decisions taken by the previous BJP government in the state last year. The state cabinet has decided to repeal the anti-conversion law. Along with this, it has also been decided to remove the chapter related to Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar included in the curriculum of schools. Dr. Hedgewar is the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The proposal related to these decisions was approved in the meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday. State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil told reporters after the meeting that the proposal got the approval of the state cabinet today. The cabinet also decided to remove the chapter on Sangh founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar from the school history textbooks. This chapter related to Dr. Hedgewar was added by the BJP government last year.

Patil informed that the state cabinet has also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble of the Constitution along with hymns in schools and colleges. The cabinet has also decided to bring a new law on agricultural markets, which will replace the law made by the BJP government.

It may be noted that the Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to roll back the changes made in school textbooks when the BJP was in power.