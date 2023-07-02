The construction of Patna Ring Road will accelerate, the fate of the people of these areas will change, know where the road will pass

The construction work of Ring Road being built in Bihar capital Patna is going to speed up. The land acquisition work for the six-lane bridge and approach road to be built between Sherpur and Dighwara in the part of Ring Road is going on fast. 151 acres of land is needed in Patna side. In lieu of land acquisition in Patna side, about 51 crore compensation has been paid to 117 raiyats. Whereas, on the total land acquisition, 188 crore compensation will be distributed. Official sources said that 115 crores have been allocated for distribution of compensation to the ryots. Compensation was paid to 117 raiyats out of 127 applications received for compensation. In the Sherpur-Dighwara Ring Road, land is to be acquired in two mouzas of Danapur zone and Maner zone in Patna district. About two acres of land is government land in Magral Mauza of Maner zone. It has to be decided by the Additional Collector.

Letter sent to CO regarding compensation in three mouzas

Sherpur, Shankarpur Diyarao Khaspur Mauza is included. Whereas in Maner zone there is Balua, Rampur Janjirao Magarpal Mauza. The source said that a letter has been sent to the concerned CO for distribution of compensation regarding land acquisition in Shankarpur Diyara Mauza of Danapur zone. On the other hand, applications have been sought from the ryots for distribution of compensation in CO Balua and Rampur Janjira Mouza of Maner zone. 5.12 crore compensation is to be distributed for the acquisition of 33.74 acres of land in Shankarpur Diyara. While 3.82 crores for the acquisition of 6.64 acres of land in Balua and 3.35 crores for the acquisition of 22.16 acres of land in Rampur Janjira, compensation is to be distributed.

There will be convenience in traffic in Diyara area

A bridge is to be built between Sherpur-Dighwara in Patna Ring Road. Along with this, there is a proposal to construct both side ramps of the bridge at Ganghara in Danapur Diare. With the construction of ramp, more than 50 thousand population living in Diyara area will get the facility of movement. The length of the six-lane bridge between Sherpur to Dighwara along with the approach road is 15 km. It has a length of nine kilometer bridge. About eight km of the bridge to be built between Sherpur to Dighwara is to be built in the Gangahara area. Sherpur Vadighwara approach road of six km will be built on both sides. Approach road in Sherpur side will be connected to Kanhauli.

