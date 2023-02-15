The construction of two protective dams was completed in the Irkutsk region

In the Irkutsk region, the construction of two dams has been completed, designed to protect Nizhneudinsk and the Oktyabrsky settlement of the Chunsky district from being flooded by the waters of the Uda River. This was reported by the press service of the regional government.

According to the Ministry of Construction of the region, the construction of the dam in Nizhneudinsk was completed in December, and now the documentation for putting the facility into operation is being prepared. The length of the dam is 17 km, and the cost of its construction is 2.1 billion rubles.

As the IA specifies IrkutskMedia, the construction of flood protection in Oktyabrsky was completed in January. Now the contractor is working on the elimination of identified comments. The length of the object is 5.3 km, the cost of the work is 590 million rubles.

Both facilities are expected to be put into operation in April.

According to the Minister of Construction of the region Alexander Galkin, today the construction of three more dams continues in the Irkutsk region. Work is underway in Tulun, the working settlement of Shitkino and in the village of Biryusa in the Taishet region.

