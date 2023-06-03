The Coromandel Express left the Shalimar station full of passengers, after the accident, the condition of the family members became miserable.

Kolkata. The Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express met with an accident in Odisha’s Bhadrak at around 7.20 pm on Friday night. The accident took place near Bahanaga market of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway. The Coromandel Express left Shalimar station at 3.20 pm on Friday. It is being told that Coromandel Express left from platform number one of Shalimar station, at that time the train was full of passengers.

Treatment of 47 injured going on in Baleshwar

So far 233 people have been reported dead in this incident. At the same time, there is also information about the injuries of hundreds of people. At present, 47 people have been admitted to the local hospital in Baleshwar city. The accident took place near Bahanaga Bazar station of Howrah-Bhubaneswar section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway. Bahanga Bazar station is about 24 km away from Balasore station.

What did the passengers on the train say?

It is being told that Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahanaga station. The collision was so strong that many coaches of the Coromandel Express were derailed. It is also being told that many coaches of the goods train also got derailed. Passengers boarding the train say that hundreds of passengers boarding the train have been injured. Someone’s head is broken, someone’s hand is broken. Although the cause of the accident has not yet been told by the Railways, but according to the information received by the Railways, the accident happened at 7.20 pm. After the incident, there was a cry of the injured passengers at the spot.

Helpline number issued for Howrah and Shalimar station

As soon as the information about the incident was received, many senior railway officers of Kharagpur division reached the spot. During this, the railway personnel of Balasore station reached the scene of the incident by taking relief material to Bahanaga station. Meanwhile, a helpline number has been issued by the Railways for the passengers of Howrah and Shalimar station. South Eastern Railway has issued 033-26382217 for Howrah station and 8972073925, 9332392339 and 8249591559 for Shalimar station.

After the accident, the Railways has issued helpline numbers of various stations, from where arrangements have been made to give updated information.

Bhadrak- 8455889900 Jajpur Keonjhar Road- 8455889906 Cuttack- 8455889917 Bhubaneshwar- 8455889922 Khurda Road- 6370108046 Berhampur- 89173887241 Balugaon- 9937732169 Palasa- 8978881006 Howrah- 033-26382217 Kharagpur- 8972073925, 9332392339 Balasore- 8249591559, 7978418322

12. Shalimar- 9903370746

Fear of increasing the number of dead, passengers are trapped in bogies

After the incident, the operation of trains on the up and down lines on the Bhubaneswar route has been stopped. An official of Bahanaga station told that many bogies have overturned, in such a situation, the matter of many people being trapped inside the bogie is coming to the fore. Due to darkness, the relief work was getting hampered. At the time of the incident, the relief train was dispatched from Kharagpur and Bhubaneshwar station to Bahanaga station.

