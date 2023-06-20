The country is moving towards making an economy of 2.5 thousand lakh crore rupees: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, 20 June (Hindustan Times). Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the country is moving towards making an economy of Rs 2.5 thousand lakh crore. We are unitedly working in this direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are moving towards making India’s economy of 250 lakh crore rupees into an economy of 250 lakh crore rupees in the next 25 years.

During a press conference held at the party headquarters on Tuesday, Goyal said that the export of 38 lakh crore in two years in 2020-21 under the Ministry of Commerce has now increased to 62 lakh crore. He said that there is a plan to increase India’s exports to 165 lakh crores by 2030.

Goyal said that in 2014-15, about 42 thousand patents were filed in this country and only 06 thousand patents were granted whereas in the last year 2022-23, 83 thousand patents were filed and 34 thousand patents were granted. Patents have increased 06 times in just 9 years. Today more than 100 unicorns and around 01 lakh startups make India proud. The world’s largest startup ecosystem is in India today.