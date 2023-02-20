February 20, 2023, 03:28 – BLiTZ – News

Chad needs the support of the Russian Federation in countering terrorist threats. The head of the foreign affairs department of the country, Mohammed Saleh Nazif, pointed to the fact that the government hopes to receive proposals in this area.

Prior to that, his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov shared information that the country plans to support the powers, among which is Chad, in this issue.

“Yes, we heard[Lavrov’s]statement, but we haven’t seen concrete proposals from Russia yet. Yes, of course, we need this (support in the fight against terrorism), ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that this topic is one of the most important types of interaction between countries, as well as sending local students to the territory of the Russian Federation.

He pointed out to the publication the fact that the powers should approve agreements on countering terror, within which it will be possible to contain those points that will make it possible to respond to the challenges that appear in the world.

The diplomat noted that the government wants to continue to cooperate with the Russian Federation in the military-technical sphere.

Recall that the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in Chad, Vladimir Sokolenko, pointed to the fact that Western governments do not stop putting pressure on the powers located on the African continent due to the fact that they are warmly disposed towards Moscow.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the powers of the West, without hiding, directly get into the internal political life of countries with sovereignty, which contradicts absolutely all legal norms.