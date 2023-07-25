The courage of the sand mafia in Bihar, the constable who went to raid in Nawada was trampled with a tractor

Nawada. Along with liquor in Bihar, the spirits of sand mafia are also on the seventh sky. Liquor mafia is making people their target, now sand mafia is also trying to kill people. The latest case has come to the fore from Nawada. The people of the sand mafia attacked the police team which reached Nawada to raid on the information of illegal sand. SI Lalan Prasad of Naxal Thali police station had received a secret information that the sand mafia is about to pass through the police station area carrying illegal sand. 15-20 tractors are going by illegally lifting sand from the area. After this Lallan Prasad started action. After this information, the police team had reached Koriona village to conduct raids. Saw tractors on the spot. SI also tried to stop those tractors. The tractor driver did not stop the tractor even after seeing the police. Not only this, the sand smugglers trampled the inspector Lalan Kumar standing in front of them with a tractor. After this, SI Lalan Kumar was badly injured and the tractor driver fled from the spot.

Treatment going on in Sadar Hospital Nawada

After the incident, with the help of the local people, the policemen hurriedly admitted the injured constable to Sadar Hospital for treatment. From there he has been referred to Gaya for better treatment. He is being treated at Sadar Hospital Nawada. The doctor told that the leg is injured. The information about the matter was also given in the police station. After which in-charge Santosh Kumar along with his team reached the spot and chased the tractors. The police surrounded them at some distance. During this, the driver fled leaving the tractor. The police seized both the tractors and took them to the police station. Along with this, while taking action, the police have also arrested two sand mafia. The police is questioning both.

Many more people may be arrested

It has also been learned that during the escape, a tractor has also damaged a roadside shop. The two people caught by the police work as liners. Who have been identified as Vipin Kumar and Rahul Kumar. It is believed that there may be many more arrests in this case at present. Nawada KSI Lalan Prasad said that a secret information was received that a tractor laden with illegal sand was coming, reached to raid and tried to stop it, so the vehicle ran over me. There were unknown people, could not identify.