The court appointed mandatory work to the captain of the ship that ran aground in Kazan

On May 29 last year, the man drank and went on a flight from Kazan to Sviyazhsk.

The Vakhitovsky District Court of Kazan appointed the captain of the stranded ship, Sergei Agapov, 240 hours of compulsory work. This was announced by Deputy Tatar Transport Prosecutor Yevgeny Dikarev.

Recall that the incident happened in the spring of last year. Making the flight “Kazan-Sviyazhsk”, the pleasure boat ran aground. There were 30 people on board at the time. While adults and children in a panic put on life jackets in anticipation of evacuation, the captain closed himself in his own wheelhouse, taking no part in rescuing passengers.

Passengers remembered that the captain was in an inadequate condition at the time of the emergency, his cabin smelled strongly of alcohol. He steered the ship under a degree, violated the rules of navigation on inland waterways and allowed the ship to run aground.

