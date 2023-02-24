The court arrested the accused of stealing more than 60 kg of gold in Transbaikalia

The Central District Court of the city of Chita arrested three men accused of stealing more than 61 kg of gold from a courier service car in Transbaikalia. On Friday, February 24, Izvestia correspondent reports from the courtroom.

As specified on portal “MVD Media”, three residents of Chita will remain in custody until April 21, 2023.

“The investigator of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Trans-Baikal Territory charged three residents of Chita with committing a crime under paragraphs “a”, “b” of Part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft committed on an especially large scale,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Russian Irina Volk.

The fact that law enforcement officers in Transbaikalia, in hot pursuit, uncovered the theft of more than 60 kg of gold, became known the day before. According to Izvestia, the crime was committed on the evening of February 21 in the village of Novaya Chara. Malefactors on Nissan pursued the car of Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Main Center for Special Communications” with gold.

The pursuit began from the Taborny mine. When the driver left the passenger compartment, three men broke into the car, took the bags with the precious metal and fled in the direction of Yakutia.

Those arrested face up to 10 years in prison.