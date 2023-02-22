The court closed the criminal case on the murders of Tesak in connection with his death

The Mytishchi Court of the Moscow Region decided to close the criminal case of murders initiated against the nationalist Maxim Martsinkevich, nicknamed Tesak, in connection with his death. On February 22, Izvestia was informed about this by lawyer Aleksey Mikhalchik, who represents the interests of Martsinkevich’s father.

According to him, earlier the man petitioned for a posthumous jury trial against his son. However, this was refused, since, according to the judges, the jury can only consider the case in relation to living defendants.

Then the relatives petitioned for the dismissal of the case, as they did not see the point in considering it by a “single court”. As a result, the court granted this request.

“We felt it was a waste of time and resources,” Mikhalchik summed up.

In December 2018, the Babushkinsky Court of Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of inciting hatred and enmity, robbery and hooliganism. He was sentenced to 10 years in a strict regime colony. In May 2019, the Moscow City Court recognized the verdict as legal.

In September 2020, 36-year-old Tesak was found dead in solitary confinement in a pre-trial detention center in Chelyabinsk. According to the investigation, he committed suicide.

In October of the same year, an independent examination of the body of Martsinkevich appeared at the disposal of Izvestia. According to the document, Martsinkevich could not independently inflict the wounds that were found on his body. In addition, three suicide notes were found, where Martsinkevich denied his guilt and wrote that he had been broken in a colony in Krasnoyarsk.

In December 2021, Martsinkevich was posthumously charged with the murders. In October 2021, it became known that the defendant, before his death, wrote a statement in which he confessed to the murders of guest workers in early 2003. In addition, he indicated the names of his accomplices and described in detail the role of each of them.

On October 26, 2022, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia completed the investigation of the criminal case against Martsinkevich and his associates.