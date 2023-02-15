The court confiscated five apartments in Moscow from Colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Igor Dolgikh – News

February 16, 2023, 00:55 – BLiTZ – News Colonel Igor Dolgikh, former deputy head of the quartering and rear construction department of the Main Command of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, lost five apartments in Moscow by decision of the Golovinsky District Court.

The apartments were confiscated at the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office in connection with a criminal case related to the theft of budgetary funds allocated for the construction of housing for employees of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the investigation, from 2006 to 2017, Dolgikh acquired six real estate objects, but hid the fact of their purchase by registering five apartments and one non-residential premises for his sister and not declaring the property.

He also failed to prove the legitimacy of the property acquisition and was accused of accepting a bribe. In addition, the case was initiated against Obid Yasinov, who headed the company that built a residential complex for the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and who is accused of giving bribes, including Dolgikh in the form of five apartments and non-residential premises.

