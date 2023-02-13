The court extended the arrest of the former vice-governor of the Tambov region

The former deputy head of the Tambov region, Igor Kulakov, will remain in custody until May 16 by decision of the Leninsky District Court of Tambov. Three other defendants in the case are also under arrest.

According to the press service of the judicial system of the Tambov region, in addition to Kulakov, several businessmen involved in the case also remain in custody. All of them are accused of fraud on an especially large scale during the construction of boiler houses in the city of Kotovsk.

Deputy head of the Tambov region Igor Kulakov was detained in November 2022. The remaining defendants in the criminal case were arrested in August of the same year.

Investigators suspect that during the construction of six block-modular boiler houses, which was carried out with the financial support of the Fund for Assistance to the Reform of Housing and Communal Services, the design cost of the facility was overestimated. This led to inefficient use of budgetary funds in the amount of more than 100 million rubles.

The reconstruction was carried out by Compulink LLC, and the city administration did not monitor prices for equipment for boiler houses when compiling consolidated estimates.

From 2015 to 2018, Igor Kulakov served as Vice Governor of the Tambov Region. He was responsible for the operation of the fuel and energy complex, housing and communal services, nature management and environmental protection, and was also responsible for regulating tariffs.

