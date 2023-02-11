The crew of the ISS revealed the reason for the depressurization of the “Progress MS-21” – News

February 11, 2023, 22:55 – BLiTZ – News From the negotiations of the ISS crew with the Mission Control Center (CPC) in Houston, the reason for the depressurization of the Progress MS-21 became known. The emergency is associated with a leak of coolant from the thermal control system of a transport cargo ship that was docked to the station.

“This morning we had a refrigerant leak from the thermoregulation system into space, the refrigerant leak has stopped,” Interfax quotes a representative of the Center in the United States.

The representative of the MCC assumed that all the refrigerant was completely out.

The depressurization of the Progress MS-21 circuit docked to the ISS became known on Saturday, February 11. The lives of the crew members are not in danger: the pressure and temperature conditions on board are normal, the CPA specified.

Recall that the ship docked at the station in October last year. He delivered over 2.5 tons of cargo.

Recall that the ship docked at the station in October last year. He delivered over 2.5 tons of cargo.

