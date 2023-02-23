The Crimean bridge is completely restored after the terrorist attack

Restoration work on all four lanes of the Crimean Bridge after the October 2022 terrorist attack has been completed. On Thursday, February 23, car traffic was launched along it.

Izvestia correspondent visited the bridge on the launch day.

The work was supposed to be completed only at the end of March, but the schedule was 39 days ahead of schedule. They even upgraded the right side of the motorway, which was not affected by the explosion.

As Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin recalled, already on December 5, 2022, the right side of the bridge, which received the most damage, was opened two weeks ahead of schedule. Then we proceeded to the left side of the bridge – it was also restored more than a month ahead of schedule. He thanked all the builders for their work – up to 500 people and 50 pieces of equipment, including two floating cranes, were involved in the construction on different days.

“After a successful test of the bearing capacity of the spans of the Crimean bridge, vehicular traffic has been fully launched along all its lanes. At the same time, we managed to organize the repair work in such a way that traffic on the bridge practically did not stop,” Khusnullin said.

Part of the Crimean bridge was damaged by a truck explosion on October 8, 2022. As a result of the attack, seven fuel tanks of the railway train exploded, which led to the partial collapse of two car spans. Four people were killed in the incident.

On February 19 of this year, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, said that the version of the organization of the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge by the special services of Ukraine was confirmed. Already identified 12 people who are directly related to the terrorist act.

