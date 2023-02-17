The crowd platform collected 1,366 proposals on SPIEF 2023 themes

The collection of proposals on topics for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023 has ended crowd platform “Strong Ideas for a New Time”. 1366 topics have been published on the site. The total number of comments is 7067, of which 3895 are direct comments and 3172 are replies.

The Roscongress Foundation opened a collection of topics on the eve of the New Year. Citizens and the expert community were invited to contribute to the formation of the SPIEF-2023 program.

The activity of the participants increased sharply in the last two days of the crowd. During this time, 204 topics were submitted, previously such a number of topics were submitted in about a week. 1660 people took part in the work of the platform, 497 of them became the authors of the topics.

“Many topic authors have already been participants in the Strong Ideas for a New Time 2022 forum. They again came to the site with their proposals. This means that we are forming a permanent team of activists. Also, this crowd was remembered for the fact that for the first time we saw a strong desire of the participants to unite in teams. People willingly exchanged contacts, shared knowledge and experience. At the same time, there was always a desire to jointly voice important issues on the solution of which the development of the country depends,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee.

Topics were defined within eight areas. Most of all – 345 – scored the direction of socio-economic development. New ideas for the Russian economy in the context of restrictive sanctions collected 250 topics. Digitalization and the latest technologies — 197. Strengthening the technological sovereignty of the country — 125. Formation of a new world order — 131. New global financial model — 49. World trade and modern logistics — 44. Participants’ own proposals include 225 topics.

Based on the results of the discussion, the authors of the most popular of them will receive an invitation to SPIEF-2023.