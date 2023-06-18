The current was running in the angle of the boundary of the hotel in Patna, the death of the neighbor who went to take off his clothes, anger among the people

A heart-wrenching incident took place on Sunday at Rajendra Nagar Road No. 15 of Patrakar Nagar police station. The hoteliers had put an electric wire in the iron angle fixed on the boundary, in which the current was running. Raj Mistry Ratan Paswan (40 years) who went to remove the T-shirt stuck in it, died on the spot due to electrocution. Ratan’s house is adjacent to the boundary built behind the hotel. Angry people blocked the Kumhrar road by placing the dead body on the road. Whom the police of Patrakar Nagar police station pacified after persuading them.

FIR lodged against hotel owner

The local people accused the owner of Hotel SVR that he had intentionally kept the current running at an angle on the boundary. In-charge of Patrakar Nagar police station Rajesh Kumar said that on the statement of the deceased’s wife Pinky, an FIR has been registered against the owner of the hotel. Further action is being taken.

T-shirt fell on the boundary of the hotel due to strong wind

Ratan’s wife Pinki Devi told that on Sunday clothes were spread on the terrace to dry. Due to sudden strong wind and rain, the T-shirt flew down and got stuck in the iron grill on the boundary of the hotel. As soon as the husband touched the T-shirt, he fell at an angle with a jolt. As long as he could explain something, he started flirting. Hearing our cries, the people of the locality came out. In a hurry, the power was switched off after going to the hotel, but as soon as the power was switched off, the generator was switched on again. Due to this, Ratan again got electrocuted and he died. he has a daughter and a son

