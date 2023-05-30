The curtain lifted from the rear design of Hyundai Exter SUV, the bold avatar appeared in the teaser

Hyundai Venue SUV: Hyundai Motors is about to launch its latest Exeter SUV in India in the coming time. This car has been a topic of discussion among the customers for some time now. If media reports are to be believed then the company can launch this new SUV on 10th July. The company has released several teasers to keep people excited about the Exter. Due to these teasers, some design related features related to the car have come to the fore. Hyundai has recently released a new teaser in which they have revealed the rear profile of the Exter. In the teaser released, you can see that its profile is quite bold and looks attractive as well. If you too are thinking of buying Hyundai Exter SUV, then first know some things related to it.

The attractive design philosophy of the #HyundaiEXTER continues at the rear too. This SUV’s bold looks along with a prominent rear skid plate will surely make heads turn. Think outside. Think EXTER.Know more: https://t.co/JgP6L0NrZQ#HyundaiIndia #thinkoutside #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/n8hFj1tc66

— Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) May 30, 2023



What’s in the new teaser of Exeter

Hyundai has revealed the rear profile of the SUV in this teaser and it shows a bold look. If the automaker is to be believed, the rear of the car continues the Exeter’s attractive design philosophy. In the new teaser released, the rear of this car has been shown quite compact and boxy looking LED taillights with H symbol. The teaser also shows a wide black panel connecting the taillights. At the same time, a rear skid plate has been given in the lower part of the car, which indicates the tough character of the SUV. The pictures that have surfaced also reveal that an SX variant of the car will also be introduced.

How will be the exterior from the front

The front profile of the Exter has already been revealed, which flaunts a flat face with sleek LED daytime running lights sitting at the tip of the bonnet with the H letter. The headlamps of this car come with boxy shape and feature projector units. A uniquely sized black mesh front grille and a chunky front skid plate are other design elements that appear on the front profile, while the alloy wheels in the side profile of the SUV also come with a modern and new design.

hyundai exter engine

If you look at the engine options of Hyundai Xtor, then you will get the option of CNG along with the 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. The petrol engine is capable of generating 82bhp of max power and 114Nm of peak torque while the CNG powertrain option is expected to see a slight drop in power and torque. The car will come mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox and you will also get the option of an optional 5 speed AMT.