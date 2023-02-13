The Czech Republic maintains minimal diplomatic relations with Russia and does not see the need to completely stop them. This was announced on Monday, February 13, by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

“I don’t think we should stop them completely. We can think about it, but I don’t see the point. Some connections should always work,” said Fiala, speaking to the students of the Mining University in Ostrava.

He also pointed out that many Czech citizens live in Russia.

At the end of December 2022, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that Russia should provide guarantees to neighboring states that it would not show aggression against them.

A month before, Karel Rzeka, chief of the general staff of the ground forces of the Czech Republic, said that it was necessary to prepare for a large-scale war with Russia.

At the same time, despite the bellicose position of the authorities, in the fall of 2022, anti-government rallies were held in Prague and other cities of the Czech Republic. The protesters demanded the resignation of the current liberal government, military neutrality of the country, direct agreements with Russia on gas supplies at low prices.

