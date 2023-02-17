In the Czech Republic, the production of anti-aircraft weapons for Ukraine will begin, which will be financed by the Netherlands. This was reported on February 16 edition Česke Noviny with reference to the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Daniel Blazhkovets.

In particular, the Netherlands will pay for 100 modified Toyota all-terrain vehicles, which are equipped with two rapid-fire machine guns. They, according to the plan of their manufacturers, will be able to shoot down, for example, drones. At the same time, the Netherlands will buy spare parts necessary for the production of mobile all-terrain vehicles from the Czech Republic itself.

Journalists note that this project is based on the same principles as the modernization of T-72 tanks for Ukraine in the Czech Republic.

“Their repairs are jointly paid for by the United States and the Netherlands, and coordinated by the entire Czech Ministry of Defense. The modernization and supply of tanks is carried out by a Czech company, ”the media reports.

On February 3, the new Czech president, Petr Pavel, said that the only refusal to support the Ukrainian side was nuclear weapons and NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

At the same time, on February 1, the President of the Czech Republic also advocated holding peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine in the event that there would be “even the slightest chance” for this. At the same time, the Czech leader stressed that Kyiv should become a member of NATO, since the Ukrainian military, in his opinion, will be the most experienced in Europe.

On January 24, it became known that the Czech Republic does not plan to send German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, which Germany promised to transfer to the Czechs as part of a “circular exchange”, as the Czech side is concerned about ensuring its own security.

Also in mid-December last year, Advisor to the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky announced the opening of the production of drones for Kyiv in the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic, along with other Western countries, began to actively provide assistance to Ukraine from the moment Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow announced this on February 24 last year. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this decision against the backdrop of increased shelling in the LPR and DPR by Ukrainian militants.

