The danger of a coup in Russia was averted due to the mediation of Belarus, ‘Wagner’ Chief Prigozhin will leave the country

Moscow, 25 June (HS). Due to the mediation of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the threat of a coup in Russia has been averted for the time being. Due to this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has breathed a sigh of relief. The soldiers of Russia’s private military group ‘Wagner’ have started retreating. ‘Wagner’ announced the coup on Friday. The chief of ‘Wagner’ is Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin is considered Putin’s most trusted aide.

Both the parties have agreed to abide by the terms of the Belarus arbitration. Now Prigozhin will not be prosecuted for armed rebellion in Russia. Prigozhin will leave the country and go to Belarus. Earlier, the soldiers of ‘Wagner’ had captured the military headquarters of the Russian city of Rostov, located near the border of Ukraine, and marched towards Moscow.

After persuasion by the President of Belarus, Prigozhin’s army retreated. Before the mediation, the Russian army fired from helicopters to stop the advance of ‘Wagner’ troops. ‘Wagner’ gave a befitting reply and shot down a helicopter.

Prigozhin says that he does not want bloodshed. He has directed his troops to reach their base positions. On Friday, calling himself a patriot, he had said that soon Russia would get a new president. On this, President Putin had said that this is an act of stabbing him in the back amidst the Ukraine war. This is treason. It won’t be tolerated.

The entire world was watching this development in Russia. US President Joe Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of Germany. Putin, who has been in power in Russia for almost 24 years, has faced rebellion for the first time. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has said that Russia’s weakness has been fully exposed by this development. Ukraine will work with all its might to prevent Russian wickedness and anarchy from spreading to Europe. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are reported to be taking action to capture the city of Artyomovsk.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry S. Peskov told reporters that under an agreement brokered by Belarus, Prigozhin would go to Belarus and the criminal trial opened against him for armed insurrection would be dropped. Prigozhin’s soldiers who did not take part in the mutiny would be given the option of signing contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.