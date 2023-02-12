The death toll in the fall of the elevator in New Moscow rose to two

The death toll from an elevator falling into a shaft in a house under construction in New Moscow has risen to two. On February 12, the Moscow prosecutor’s office announced this on its Telegram channel.

“The number of people killed as a result of people falling into the elevator shaft in New Moscow has increased to two people,” the supervisory authority noted.

Three victims were hospitalized with various injuries. They are provided with medical assistance, added the prosecutor’s office of the Russian capital.

According to Izvestia, the incident occurred in the settlement of Marushkinskoye on February 10 at a logistics center serving Vnukovo airport.

Five people fell from a height of 7 m. One of them died from his injuries.

The investigating authorities initiated a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 216 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of safety rules in the course of construction work, resulting in the death of a person through negligence”).

In October 2022, two people died within two days in an elevator shaft in Moscow. One incident occurred on Festivalnaya Street, the other on Svobodny Prospekt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

