The debts of Russians for garbage collection exceeded 90 billion rubles, according to the materials of the REO, which Izvestia got acquainted with. According to the source, on February 17, the environmental operator sent these data to the relevant departments to work out a federal scheme for the treatment of MSW and improve the efficiency of collection of payments.

“A number of regional operators have difficulties with the collection of payments, and it does not exceed 50%,” Alexander Kogan, a member of the State Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, told Izvestia.

The MP added that for most regional operators this figure is more than 90%. As indicated in the REA materials, the best collection today is in the Saratov, Magadan and Ivanovo regions (more than 100%), the worst results are in Ingushetia, Dagestan and the Khabarovsk Territory (less than 70%).

The collection of payments is growing – at the end of 2022, it amounted to 91.6%, Denis Butsaev, head of the REO, told Izvestia. In 2019, it was 77.7%, in 2020 – 85.7%, in 2021 – 90.7%, he added. The volume of debt at the end of 2020 amounted to 55.5 billion rubles, in 2021 – 68.7 billion, in 2022 – 90.9 billion.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Waste collection: debts of Russians for garbage collection exceeded 90 billion rubles