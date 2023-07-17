The dedication, compassion and selflessness of the Indian Red Cross Society inspire others: President

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu on Monday said that the Indian Red Cross Society’s dedication, compassion and selflessness towards human service inspires others. President Murmu addressed the formal session of the Annual Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Red Cross Society at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Indian tradition has considered charity as the most important human value. He was happy to know that the Indian Red Cross Society has been serving the people for more than 100 years.

He said that Red Cross has shown its commitment through relief work during natural calamities and health emergencies. He appreciated all the members and volunteers of the Society for their dedication and service towards humanity. He said that his dedication, compassion and selfless spirit towards human service inspires others. He expressed confidence that the Indian Red Cross Society will continue to work for the welfare of humanity.

The President was happy to note that the Indian Red Cross Society is meeting about 10 per cent of India’s blood requirements through more than 100 blood donation centers and mobile campaigns across the country. He said that Indian Red Cross Society is playing an excellent role in collecting blood safely for the needy people and promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation. He urged the members of the Red Cross Society to remove the misconceptions related to blood donation and work to connect the people, especially the youth, with this noble social cause.