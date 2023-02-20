The defendants in the case of the attempt on Solovyov were charged with terrorism

The defendants in the case of preparing an assassination attempt on TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov were charged with terrorism. This was reported by the newspaper on February 20 “Kommersant”.

They are charged with participation in a terrorist organization, preparation by an organized group of the murder of a person or his relatives in connection with the performance of official activities or the fulfillment of public duty, storage and manufacture of weapons and explosive devices, destruction and damage to property.

In total, there are seven people involved in the case. They are currently under arrest. Some of them have a criminal record and have undergone compulsory treatment.

On April 25, 2022, it became known that the Federal Security Service (FSB) stopped the activities of a terrorist group planning the murder of a Russian journalist.

At the same time, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said that during the searches, an improvised explosive device, eight improvised Molotov cocktails, six PM pistols, a sawn-off hunting rifle, drugs, etc. were seized from the attackers. They planned to blow up the journalist’s car.

Later, on April 27, an Izvestia correspondent reported the arrest of Andrei Pronsky, another person involved in the assassination case. In addition, Vladimir Stepanov, Maxim Druzhinin, Vasily Strizhakov, Vladimir Belyakov and Andrei Volkov were arrested. The seventh participant, Timofey Mokiy, was detained on 6 June.