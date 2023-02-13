The Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population denied the words of actress Vykhodtseva

February 13, 2023, 19:55 – BLiTZ – News The Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the City of Moscow issued an official refutation of the publication of a material about complaints about living conditions in the Vostochny Gerontological Center, a branch of the House of Stage Veterans. A.A. Yablochkina.

Earlier it was reported that the actress Inna Vykhodtseva, who played in the films “Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears”, “Dead Souls”, “Kin”, turned to friends for help. Last year, the artist got into the Sklifosovsky Research Institute, after which, according to the Guild of Actors, she was transferred to the House of Stage Veterans.

The full text of the rebuttal is as follows:

“After the publication of material about complaints about living conditions in the Vostochny Gerontological Center, a branch of the House of Veterans of the Stage named after. A. A. Yablochkina ”, the Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the City of Moscow comes out with an official refutation.

The article states that “the 88-year-old actress is in a poor position and without proper supervision”, and is also deprived of attention and basic things. This information is completely untrue. The woman referred to in the material entered the Gerontological Center “Vostochny” branch of the “House of Veterans of the Stage named after. A. A. Yablochkina “December 26, 2022. She arrived with a small set of personal belongings. At the same time, the institution immediately provided her with everything she needed: home and outerwear, hygiene products, shoes and other things. According to the nephew of the actress, in the near future he will take her home so that the woman can pick up the rest of the things she needs.

With regard to attention, the woman is provided with the necessary care, including consultations with a general practitioner, round-the-clock supervision of medical personnel and examinations by other doctors if necessary. A woman attends general events in the institution, communicates with other residents. The House of Stage Veterans organizes leisure activities for residents: conditions for creative realization are created, musical and literary evenings, tournaments, exhibitions, creative meetings and theatrical performances are held.

The publication also states that “non-blood relatives of the actress are deprived of the right to visit her.” This information is also not true. In any stationary institution, there is no ban on visiting residents and communicating with them by phone. Anyone can meet with the actress, but only with her personal consent. The woman’s nephew had already visited the woman, she talked with friends from the guild of actors who attended an event at the House of Stage Veterans named after A. A. Yablochkina.

According to the actress, she did not give interviews. Employees of the institution talked to the woman and found out that she had no complaints about the living conditions and care.

