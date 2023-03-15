The deputy office of the Minister of Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak in Legionowo was stoned

March 15 - BLiTZ. The parliamentary office of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak was stoned. This was reported by the press secretary of the Polish party "Law and Justice" Rafal Bochenek.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Blashak is also a member of the Sejm. Several people took part in the raid.

“At least three stones flew into the window of Blaszczak’s deputy office in Legionowo (near Warsaw – ed.) from the hands of unknown people,” the report says.

Who is behind the raid is unknown. However, the party does not rule out suspicions that the opposition was involved in the incident.