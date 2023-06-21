The design of 6 bridges, including the bridge parallel to Gandhi Setu, will be investigated, NHAI took the decision after the collapse of the Aguni bridge

Patna. NHAI in the state after the structure of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge under construction collapsed on June 4 (National Highway Authority of India) All the bridges built through this will be inspected by the third party from the design stage itself. Taking precautionary measures after the incident, NHAI’s Patna Regional Officer has given this instruction to all its project directors. He has clearly asked to get this investigation done by IIT or SERC, Chennai.

A large number of small and big bridges are being built along the NH

According to sources, a large number of small and big bridges are being built along the NH in the state. The process of starting the construction of many big bridges is going on. In this, the process of building half a dozen bridges on the river Ganga is going on. This mainly includes new four-lane bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna, new six-lane bridge parallel to JP Ganga Setu, new six-lane bridge parallel to Rajendra Setu, Aunta-Simaria bridge on river Ganga and four-lane bridge parallel to Vikramshila Setu. Although the four-lane bridge parallel to Vikramshila is not under the jurisdiction of NHAI’s regional office in Patna, but its design has also been disputed earlier.

The tender was done again after the screw in the design of the bridge

According to sources, the DPR of the four-lane bridge to be built parallel to Vikramshila Setu was made by the Bridge Construction Corporation. The Agwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge was being constructed under the supervision of this bridge construction corporation. Due to the screw in the design of the four-lane bridge to be built parallel to Vikramshila Setu, its DPR had to be revised and re-tendered for its construction. Earlier, the distance between the pillars of this bridge was kept at 50 meters in the main Ganga area, later after the objection of IWAI, the distance between the pillars had to be increased to 100 meters.

Hearing will be held in Patna High Court today in case of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge collapse

Two bridges being built through SP Singla will be investigated

SP Singla, the company that built the Agwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge, is building the other two bridges in the state. The Central Government has constituted a committee of experts to examine the seven bridges being constructed in the country, including the two bridges being constructed by the SP Singla Company. The order has been issued by the Ministry of Road Transport. It has been said that during the investigation of the expert committee, an executive engineer level officer will remain. It will be their job to coordinate the investigation process. Actually SP Singla Company is building a bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu on river Ganga in Patna in Bihar. Its cost is 2926.42 crores. The same company is building a four-lane bridge parallel to Vikramshila Setu. Its cost is 1110.23 crores.

