The developers of Atomic Heart will remove from the game a fragment of the cartoon “Just you wait!”, which was considered racist

Studio Mundfish, who developed the popular computer game Atomic Heart, apologized for a fragment from the Soviet cartoon “Well, you wait!”, which Western gamers considered racist. The portal reports Cyber

The fact is that after the release of Atomic Heart in the West, English-speaking players began to massively accuse the developers of adding supposedly racist material to the game – this is one of the series of the well-known cartoon “Just you wait!”, In which a figurine of an aborigine is shown with a bow (12-z series, 1978).

Gamers considered it a mockery of black people.

The creators of Atomic Heart apologized to the offended foreigners and promised to remove this fragment of the cartoon from the game.