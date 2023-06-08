The director of ‘Gadar-2’ had to apologize, there was a dispute over a scene of Sunny-Amisha

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 will hit the screens in the month of August. After almost 22 years, this pair will once again return to the big screen through the sequel, but the controversy has started even before the release of the film. Recently, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee objected to a scene in the film, on which the film’s director Anil Sharma has apologised.

This thing has been disclosed by the director of the film Anil Sharma himself. He has given a statement in this regard on Twitter. It says that we did not want to hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. “Some friends have got misunderstanding about Gadar 2 shooting in Chandigarh Gurdwara Sahib. Presenting its explanation. Sarva Dharma Sambhav, Sab Dharma Sadbhav is a lesson I have learned and this is our team mantra.”

Actually, Shiromani Gurdwara has objected to a scene of ‘Gadar-2’, which was shot in the Gurdwara. In this scene, Sunny Deol and actress Ameesha Patel are seen hugging each other. This clip is going viral on social media. Director Anil Sharma has apologized after Shiromani Gurudwara’s objection. In the post, he wrote, “The scene going viral on social media was shot outside the Gurdwara. I and my entire unit respect everyone’s religious sentiments. We don’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments, but if anyone gets hurt, I apologise.”