The dispute between the Center and the Delhi government is not reducing, the CM of Delhi and Punjab in Jharkhand, know the whole matter

Ranchi, Aditya Kumar: After an ordinance of the Central Government, the dispute between Delhi and the Central Government is not reducing. Now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are trying to unite all opposition parties against the central government. In this series, the Chief Minister of Delhi and Punjab, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday. Till now Arvind Kejriwal has got the support of many opposition parties including Congress against the central government. This issue was also discussed with Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Opposition against an ordinance of the central government

Let us tell you that the Delhi government had got the right to transfer officers from the court, but the central government has passed a bill from Parliament and given the responsibility of transfer-posting of officers back to Lieutenant General (LG). After which the tension between both the government and the LG has intensified.

The central government brought an ordinance against the order of the Supreme Court

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who came to Jharkhand, thanked Chief Minister Hemant Soren and said that there was a positive discussion after meeting CM Hemant. He said that a few days ago the Supreme Court while giving its verdict said that the government elected by the people should get full right to work. But, against the order of the Supreme Court, the Modi government brought an ordinance, which is completely wrong.

Got support from Jharkhand government

Now the bill will be introduced in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This ordinance can be rejected in Rajya Sabha, because BJP does not have majority here, but BJP is in majority in Lok Sabha. Said that all opposition parties can unitedly cancel this bill. He said that today this bill has been brought for Delhi, but the day is not far when such a law can be brought for the people of other states as well. Jharkhand government has given support for this. This means that the people of Jharkhand have given their support. Thanks to the people of entire Jharkhand for this.

Talks will also be held with Guruji Shibu Soren to save the democratic structure

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he will talk in the organization about how to work against the central government in a democratic way. Guruji will discuss with Shibu Saren that how the democratic structure can be saved. Said that our forefathers have made sacrifices and contribution in separating this country. An attempt is being made to make fun of his sacrifice as well. Everyone needs to work together to save democracy.

Need to fight a legal battle against the central government

He said that Delhi is the capital of the country. People reach Delhi from all over, but the way the central government is working there, it is fatal for all the people. There is a need to fight a legal battle against the way the central government is attacking Chief Minister Kejriwal.

roaming around to save democracy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he is not roaming around the country for any personal work. Roaming to save democracy. Said that the way BJP is working is fatal for democracy. The fighting among themselves goes on, but when it comes to the country, then all people unite and protest. It is said that when the BJP does not win the elections, it comes to power by playing politics of sabotage.